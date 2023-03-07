Create New Account
Rep. Ronny Jackson: House Probing Covid Origins, Gov’t Pandemic Response
The New American
Published 16 hours ago |

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) discusses the jurisdiction of the newly formed Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Covid origins, issues with Covid vaccines, and his Foreign Adversary Management Risk (FARM) Act to address the buy-off of American land by the Chinese Communist Party.

house republicanscpacgovernment responsecovid origins

