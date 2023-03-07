Rep. Ronny Jackson: House Probing Covid Origins, Gov’t Pandemic Response

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) discusses the jurisdiction of the newly formed Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Covid origins, issues with Covid vaccines, and his Foreign Adversary Management Risk (FARM) Act to address the buy-off of American land by the Chinese Communist Party.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com