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Call: Can Someone Please Get Me a 'One Way Ticket' Out of Here [20.07.2021]
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1 view • July 22, 2021
Christine DiFederico - 1 day ago:
I can't believe I'm living in the age were people PRAISE killing innocent babies and are proud of it. Vengeance is the Lords.
Jill - 1 day ago (edited):
Don't be scared they want you to be in fear. Everyone reading this needs to aquire a self sustaining skill e.g farming, trade/building, having clean water. As long as you don't know how to do for self we can't win, we as a people are too dependant
21,632 Views premiered Jul 20, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
86.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9HT_pwXoDps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HT_pwXoDps
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
I can't believe I'm living in the age were people PRAISE killing innocent babies and are proud of it. Vengeance is the Lords.
Jill - 1 day ago (edited):
Don't be scared they want you to be in fear. Everyone reading this needs to aquire a self sustaining skill e.g farming, trade/building, having clean water. As long as you don't know how to do for self we can't win, we as a people are too dependant
21,632 Views premiered Jul 20, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
86.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9HT_pwXoDps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HT_pwXoDps
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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