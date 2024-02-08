Create New Account
What’s Going On With House GOP? Rep. Ralph Norman Gives The Latest Scoop
Published 14 hours ago

Real Americas Voice | Representative Ralph Norman (R-SC) talks with John Fredericks about the Mayorkas impeachment vote and Senate Republicans selling out on the border deal.


Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav


Join us in chat on our 24/7 LIVE Rumble stream! https://rumble.com/user/RealAmericasVoice/live

