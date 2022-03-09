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War Room Highlights: WW3 = Putin Vs Globo-homos
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211 views • March 09, 2022
War Room Highlights: WW3 = Putin Vs Globo-homos
Short on time, but still want to stay informed? Today's War Room Highlights covers clips from all 3 hours of the broadcast with your host Owen Shroyer along with special guests Alex Jones and Evelyn Rae!
At some point russia will have to denazify the eurotrash criminals... hopefully as soon as possible
source:
InfoWars
Short on time, but still want to stay informed? Today's War Room Highlights covers clips from all 3 hours of the broadcast with your host Owen Shroyer along with special guests Alex Jones and Evelyn Rae!
At some point russia will have to denazify the eurotrash criminals... hopefully as soon as possible
source:
InfoWars
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