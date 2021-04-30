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Words From The Lord: "A Change In The Constitution"..."Midwest Tragedy"..."The Time Of My Redeemed"!! - "Chaos and Destruction" "Gathering Of The Elect"
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111 views • April 30, 2021
Edward: "A Change In The Constitution"..."Midwest Tragedy"..."The Time Of My Redeemed"!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcioqTltkLI
Dreams: GATHERING OF ELECT/ANTICHRIST/Great Tribulation/Safe Havens/ SLEEPING GIANTS WILL AWAKEN**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fm67oEk84U0
Urgent! A Generation that are pure IN THEIR OWN EYES, and YET is NOT WASHED from their FILTHINESS**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpGc1J5NzII
Who shall I send – Patti Young
https://444prophecynews.com/who-shall-i-send-patti-young/
For those who have ears, hear these words – Ryan M
https://444prophecynews.com/for-those-who-have-ears-hear-these-words-ryan-m/
Chaos and Destruction – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/chaos-and-destruction-lynne-johnson/
Go to Higher Ground – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/go-to-higher-ground-anno-domini-144k/
Migration to the Mountains – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/migration-to-the-mountains-anno-domini-144k/
Have you prepared for the end of man? – Anonymously Veiled
https://444prophecynews.com/have-you-prepared-for-the-end-of-man-anonymously-veiled/
Be Careful Of Your Idols & Obsessions My Children – Pollox
https://444prophecynews.com/be-careful-of-your-idols-obsessions-my-children-pollox/
California Burn Get Ready – Walt
https://444prophecynews.com/california-burn-get-ready-walt/
Come get your chip – Waymon
https://444prophecynews.com/come-get-your-chip-waymon/
______________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcioqTltkLI
Dreams: GATHERING OF ELECT/ANTICHRIST/Great Tribulation/Safe Havens/ SLEEPING GIANTS WILL AWAKEN**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fm67oEk84U0
Urgent! A Generation that are pure IN THEIR OWN EYES, and YET is NOT WASHED from their FILTHINESS**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpGc1J5NzII
Who shall I send – Patti Young
https://444prophecynews.com/who-shall-i-send-patti-young/
For those who have ears, hear these words – Ryan M
https://444prophecynews.com/for-those-who-have-ears-hear-these-words-ryan-m/
Chaos and Destruction – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/chaos-and-destruction-lynne-johnson/
Go to Higher Ground – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/go-to-higher-ground-anno-domini-144k/
Migration to the Mountains – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/migration-to-the-mountains-anno-domini-144k/
Have you prepared for the end of man? – Anonymously Veiled
https://444prophecynews.com/have-you-prepared-for-the-end-of-man-anonymously-veiled/
Be Careful Of Your Idols & Obsessions My Children – Pollox
https://444prophecynews.com/be-careful-of-your-idols-obsessions-my-children-pollox/
California Burn Get Ready – Walt
https://444prophecynews.com/california-burn-get-ready-walt/
Come get your chip – Waymon
https://444prophecynews.com/come-get-your-chip-waymon/
______________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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