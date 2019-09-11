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Pharmaceuticals: Disease maintenance & symptom management (NOT CURE OR PREVENTION)
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48 views • September 11, 2019
“It behooves us to partner with our healthcare providers by taking personal responsibility to do our own due diligence and self-educate whenever possible. I encourage people to step outside of fear-based programming, ask critically intelligent questions, and to think for themselves!”
– Gwen Olsen

A fifteen-year-veteran pharmaceutical rep from 1985 – 2000, Gwen worked for McNeil Pharmaceutical, Syntex Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott Labs and Forest Laboratories. She was a hospital rep and specialist rep for the majority of her career, educating residents in hospital teaching settings and selling prescription drugs to doctors in obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and psychiatry.

Gwen has a unique industry insider’s perspective of the current U.S. healthcare dilemma and utilizes both her experience and the insight she received in her extensive sales training with Pharma to illuminate marketing trends and illustrate how current greed and conflicts of interest make the system itself the biggest health risk to American consumers.
For over a decade, Gwen has made hundreds of appearances and presentations and has been interviewed and featured on national and international television, radio, online and print media, documentary films, etc.
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allopathypharmaceuticalindustrialcomplexdrugs and placebo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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