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Covid Vaccine is dangerous ( 3 important links to share)
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434 views • December 01, 2021
Hi in the 2nd of today’s videos I have 3 important links to share
Vaccination injuries and deaths
https://rumble.com/vq0wsh-young-hearts-part-7-more-footballers-and-athletes-collapsing-and-dying-afte.html
Vaccine lot numbers
https://realclimatescience.com/2021/11/patterns-of-deployment-of-toxic-covid-vaccine-batches/
Funeral director testimony
https://www.brighteon.com/6b7a3c48-2f83-4f55-b4b0-6462fc4b3bcb
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance
Vaccination injuries and deaths
https://rumble.com/vq0wsh-young-hearts-part-7-more-footballers-and-athletes-collapsing-and-dying-afte.html
Vaccine lot numbers
https://realclimatescience.com/2021/11/patterns-of-deployment-of-toxic-covid-vaccine-batches/
Funeral director testimony
https://www.brighteon.com/6b7a3c48-2f83-4f55-b4b0-6462fc4b3bcb
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance
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