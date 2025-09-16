I TRADED GOOGLE FOR AI- and you should too - Ian Carroll

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing another great video from Ian Carroll. His link and description for this video on YouTube from yesterday, Sept 15, 2025. (He found something interesting, Epstein connection to.... Listen, he'll tell you who, and how to do better research... and then take his dog for a walk around the pond. Cynthia ; )
Find him at YT, listen, sub, & support...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5qmrufSFRo&t=2s
Description from Ian Carroll:
Hope you liked the new style. I did this all as a one-man-band and learned a ton. Don't worry, next time we'll have better audio all throughout. Please drop a comment if you liked this style. And don't worry, we'll still also be doing the typical deep dive videos as well.
Check out the Buy'r app:
For merch and more visit
Follow me on X:
If you want to support my work, subscribe to my locals:
https://cancelthisclothingcompany.loc...
Timestamps:
0:00 - Intro
2:11 - Venezuela
3:58 - Oil
5:14 - Ehud Barak's leaked emails
10:34 - Peter Thiel
13:49 - Valar Ventures and Epstein
23:15 - Google is evil
28:14 - Afterparty