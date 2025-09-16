I TRADED GOOGLE FOR AI- and you should too - Ian Carroll

I'm sharing another great video from Ian Carroll. His link and description for this video on YouTube from yesterday, Sept 15, 2025. (He found something interesting, Epstein connection to.... Listen, he'll tell you who, and how to do better research... and then take his dog for a walk around the pond. Cynthia ; )

Find him at YT, listen, sub, & support...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5qmrufSFRo&t=2s

Description from Ian Carroll:

Hope you liked the new style. I did this all as a one-man-band and learned a ton. Don't worry, next time we'll have better audio all throughout. Please drop a comment if you liked this style. And don't worry, we'll still also be doing the typical deep dive videos as well.

Check out the Buy'r app:

https://buyrapp.com

For merch and more visit

https://canceliancarroll.com/

Follow me on X:

https://x.com/IanCarrollShow

If you want to support my work, subscribe to my locals:

https://cancelthisclothingcompany.loc...

Timestamps:

0:00 - Intro

2:11 - Venezuela

3:58 - Oil

5:14 - Ehud Barak's leaked emails

10:34 - Peter Thiel

13:49 - Valar Ventures and Epstein

23:15 - Google is evil

28:14 - Afterparty