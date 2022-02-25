FDA Executive Exposes Close Ties Between Agency and Big Pharma

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02/15/2022 FDA officer exposes that big pharmas pay user fees for FDA to review their drugs. Money serves as the lubricant for approval. The agency also likes to hire people who turn a blind eye to violations.