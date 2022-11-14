I Flew On TRUMP FORCE ONE with DONALD TRUMP | Inside The Most Powerful Jet On Earth

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Benny Johnson describes his flight on TRUMP FORCE ONE with DONALD TRUMP
Donald Trump used his private jet, known as Trump Force One, to campaign across the country in 2016. The political world has never seen anything like it. Trump shocked the political world and won. Trump listed his “iconic” Trump Force One as one of the factors that delivered him into the White House. As Donald Trump gears up to make a presidential announcement this week we decided to take a tour of the newly refurbished plane and and show you an exclusive inside look at Trump Force One. The most powerful private jet on earth that will once again serve Donald Trump as he readies for the 2024 battle.
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