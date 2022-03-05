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ZELENSKY ESCAPES!- Ukrainian Command in Chaos
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142 views • March 05, 2022
Zelensky escapes leaving Ukrainian command in chaos
As Ukrainian politicians try to save their countrymen's lives, calling the armed forces to come to their senses and put down their arms - nationalists take them hostage.
Ukraine is highly militarized and not only with Western lethal weapons, but with an almost decade long ideology by none other than the usual culprits.
As Ukrainian politicians try to save their countrymen's lives, calling the armed forces to come to their senses and put down their arms - nationalists take them hostage.
Ukraine is highly militarized and not only with Western lethal weapons, but with an almost decade long ideology by none other than the usual culprits.
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