TAKE IT, IT’S YOURS! | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com
Julie Green Given Aug 10, 2023 delivered on Aug 15, 2023
6:32-13:18
https://rumble.com/v37s6ge-live-with-julie-a-great-dismantling-of-their-power-in-this-country-has-begu.html
Amanda Grace August 1, 2023 released on August 10, 2023
5:19-15:58
https://www.youtube.com/live/0AEea6DC-NE?feature=share
Robin Bullock Gathering of Tribal Nations Aug 11, 2023
44:08-45:28
46:53-47:45
48:16-52
https://www.youtube.com/live/_r6cqZolaeg?feature=share
Andrew Whalen Elijah Streams August 10, 2023
55:58-59:40 Dream Aug 2, 2023
1:01 -1:06:03 Dream Aug 7, 2023 arrived at floor 25
https://rumble.com/v36jc43-andrew-whalen-the-lord-is-releasing-the-angels-of-antiquity.html
Robin Bullock 11th Hour Aug 15, 2023
32:40-37:58 impossibilities FEAR keeps you out of that world
https://www.youtube.com/live/DlgRXR2BH8s?feature=share
Rachel Shafer (Tim Sheets Daughter) Aug 13, 2023
31:57-34:14
https://youtu.be/pIAxzAzpFnk
Tim Sheets Aug 4, 2023
5:40-8:48
https://youtu.be/SHSx3mu_iao
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
