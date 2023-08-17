Create New Account
TAKE IT, IT’S YOURS! | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com



Julie Green Given Aug 10, 2023 delivered on Aug 15, 2023

6:32-13:18

https://rumble.com/v37s6ge-live-with-julie-a-great-dismantling-of-their-power-in-this-country-has-begu.html



Amanda Grace August 1, 2023 released on August 10, 2023

5:19-15:58

https://www.youtube.com/live/0AEea6DC-NE?feature=share



Robin Bullock Gathering of Tribal Nations Aug 11, 2023

44:08-45:28

46:53-47:45

48:16-52

https://www.youtube.com/live/_r6cqZolaeg?feature=share



Andrew Whalen Elijah Streams August 10, 2023

55:58-59:40 Dream Aug 2, 2023

1:01 -1:06:03 Dream Aug 7, 2023 arrived at floor 25

https://rumble.com/v36jc43-andrew-whalen-the-lord-is-releasing-the-angels-of-antiquity.html



Robin Bullock 11th Hour Aug 15, 2023

32:40-37:58 impossibilities FEAR keeps you out of that world

https://www.youtube.com/live/DlgRXR2BH8s?feature=share



Rachel Shafer (Tim Sheets Daughter) Aug 13, 2023

31:57-34:14

https://youtu.be/pIAxzAzpFnk



Tim Sheets Aug 4, 2023

5:40-8:48

https://youtu.be/SHSx3mu_iao







TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7



