Fela Kuti - Sorrow Tears & Blood (Original Extended Version)
Published a day ago |

'Sorrow Tears & Blood' will be available on 12" exclusively for Record Store Day April 20 2013 The Best of the Black President 2 available now: http://smarturl.it/FelaBOBP2CDDVD Fela's entire back catalogue repackaged and remastered, also available now: http://amzn.to/YH6RvG

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for
educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for
in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

http://fela.net/
http://www.facebook.com/felakuti
http://www.twitter.com/felakuti

