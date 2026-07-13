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😅Iran not going to mourn Lindsey Graham
The death of the hardline, warmongering senator who built his political career on conflict, aggression, and support for genocide will surely not grieve any freedom-loving person, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said.
Baghaei added that Graham leaves behind "a black mark in history" and it's hard to expect much public mourning for someone who spent decades advocating more wars, more sanctions, and more bombs.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | War News Updates
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