VANA - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2090
VANA - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2090
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
Premieres 08/19/25, 04:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the dark pop artist, VANA, while on Honey Revenge's "The Loving and Losing Tour" with Daisy Grenade, Wolf and Bear, and Nightlife. VANA is currently supporting her newest single, BITE BACK.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - June 6, 2025

Location - The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH VANA:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/officialvananz

Instagram - https://instagram.com/vana_nz

Twitter - https://twitter.com/vana__nz


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:44 Bunk

02:33 Lounge

08:02 Kitchen

12:40 Bathroom

13:31 Bedroom


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


