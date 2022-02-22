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Brothers and sisters, please watch this video and share it widely.
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31 views • February 22, 2022
Brothers and sisters, please watch this video and share it widely. It is my hope that it may reach those who have not yet opened their eyes to the scale of the challenges we face. We are in a race against time and a battle against sustained, relentless propoganda. But together we can turn the tide.
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