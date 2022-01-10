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13 views • January 10, 2022
This is just a sample of what is currently happening with virtual reality (which will grow) and the future of METAVERSO, the digital universe where some ...
Road to dehumanization using the machine as a substitute. The urge to link to a fictional world is too toxic,
an excellent move for humans to forget about something as basic as socializing.
Road to dehumanization using the machine as a substitute. The urge to link to a fictional world is too toxic,
an excellent move for humans to forget about something as basic as socializing.
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