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Fmr VP WHO EU Advisory Group - Vaccinated Are Dangerous to All - Inc Dr Anne-Marie Yim
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71 views • September 19, 2021
The UK Column speaks with Prof Christian Perronne, Fmr VP of the European WHO Advisory Group and Dr Anne-Marie Yim a Research Expert in Protein Chemistry.
They talk on the dangers of what we are facing with the injections and how significantly different this 'pandemic' has been managed to all the others throughout history.
Educate yourselves by listening to the experts that are Not given a public voice just because they talk against the narrative.
Credit The UK Column
www.ukcolumn.org
They talk on the dangers of what we are facing with the injections and how significantly different this 'pandemic' has been managed to all the others throughout history.
Educate yourselves by listening to the experts that are Not given a public voice just because they talk against the narrative.
Credit The UK Column
www.ukcolumn.org
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