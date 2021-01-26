© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE GREEN NEW DEAL - A Plan to Deconstruct America
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • January 26, 2021
Full Show: 01-24-2021 - Guest: Rosa Koire
https://danhappel.com/green-new-deal-a-plan-to-deconstruct-america
When Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, he wasted no time before reasserting U.S. support for the UN's Paris Climate Accords and its embrace of UN Agenda 2030. He pledged strong support for A.O.C. and her allies pushing a Green New Deal that incorporates virtually all of the draconian language and goals outlined in the original U.N. 1992 Earth Summit, Agenda 21 white paper and its ugly twin, Agenda 2030.
The time to be wide awake is now!
When fully implemented these radical programs guarantee a nearly 100% complete loss of private property and personal freedom, cornerstones of our American constitutional system of limited government. As Thomas Jefferson said, "if you can't own property, you are property", and Agenda 21 policies turn humans into little more than intelligent animals under the watchful eyes of government planners controlling every human action from cradle to grave.........but naturally, it's for our own good.
The United States of America has been number one target of communist planners and Marxist ideologues for the past 1000 years. To deconstruct the American republic would remove the last major stumbling block to the New World Order, a collection of Power Elite, pro Marxist technocrats that want nothing less than a complete takeover and total control of humankind. Any and every abuse of private property is a chief component of social injustice and must be eliminated for a just, equitable, and sustainable world. This is 100%communist doctrine!!
Virtually all of the downstream media, academia, big tech, and most of big government have sold out to the Green Machine that is in the process of changing the world with their kind of greening.........making enormous amounts of money through grants and payoffs that destroy the right to own property; caring nothing for the lives that are being ruined by their programs, all in the name of "saving the planet". Meanwhile, Councils of Government (COGs) are very effectively eliminating elected representative (accountable) government and replacing our constitutional system with a top down, absolute control, appointed technocratic system, that is totally unaccountable to the citizens it professes to serve.
The hypocrisy of the folks who claim to hate racism and slavery while trying to enslave all of humanity in their control grid "sustainable" world is really quite amazing. Wake up people, the progressive socialists now running much of our Federal and State governments are compliant if not complicit. They have increasingly moved their allegiance to the globalist camp that promotes an end to national sovereignty and a shift to UN controlled world government. This world government will be run by unelected technocrats who support the Marxist political model that manages every aspect of our lives under the false flag of sustainable development....aka UN Agenda 21/2030.
Join us on Sunday afternoon/ evening from 4-6 pm Eastern time on the https://patriotssoapbox.com/ -To listen live, click on the Listen Live Audio Box on the right hand side of the web page; or to Watch Live Video, click on the Sections box at the top left and click on the Watch Live button.
Share this important information with your friends and families!
https://danhappel.com/green-new-deal-a-plan-to-deconstruct-america
When Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, he wasted no time before reasserting U.S. support for the UN's Paris Climate Accords and its embrace of UN Agenda 2030. He pledged strong support for A.O.C. and her allies pushing a Green New Deal that incorporates virtually all of the draconian language and goals outlined in the original U.N. 1992 Earth Summit, Agenda 21 white paper and its ugly twin, Agenda 2030.
The time to be wide awake is now!
When fully implemented these radical programs guarantee a nearly 100% complete loss of private property and personal freedom, cornerstones of our American constitutional system of limited government. As Thomas Jefferson said, "if you can't own property, you are property", and Agenda 21 policies turn humans into little more than intelligent animals under the watchful eyes of government planners controlling every human action from cradle to grave.........but naturally, it's for our own good.
The United States of America has been number one target of communist planners and Marxist ideologues for the past 1000 years. To deconstruct the American republic would remove the last major stumbling block to the New World Order, a collection of Power Elite, pro Marxist technocrats that want nothing less than a complete takeover and total control of humankind. Any and every abuse of private property is a chief component of social injustice and must be eliminated for a just, equitable, and sustainable world. This is 100%communist doctrine!!
Virtually all of the downstream media, academia, big tech, and most of big government have sold out to the Green Machine that is in the process of changing the world with their kind of greening.........making enormous amounts of money through grants and payoffs that destroy the right to own property; caring nothing for the lives that are being ruined by their programs, all in the name of "saving the planet". Meanwhile, Councils of Government (COGs) are very effectively eliminating elected representative (accountable) government and replacing our constitutional system with a top down, absolute control, appointed technocratic system, that is totally unaccountable to the citizens it professes to serve.
The hypocrisy of the folks who claim to hate racism and slavery while trying to enslave all of humanity in their control grid "sustainable" world is really quite amazing. Wake up people, the progressive socialists now running much of our Federal and State governments are compliant if not complicit. They have increasingly moved their allegiance to the globalist camp that promotes an end to national sovereignty and a shift to UN controlled world government. This world government will be run by unelected technocrats who support the Marxist political model that manages every aspect of our lives under the false flag of sustainable development....aka UN Agenda 21/2030.
Join us on Sunday afternoon/ evening from 4-6 pm Eastern time on the https://patriotssoapbox.com/ -To listen live, click on the Listen Live Audio Box on the right hand side of the web page; or to Watch Live Video, click on the Sections box at the top left and click on the Watch Live button.
Share this important information with your friends and families!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.