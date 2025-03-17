🇾🇪🇺🇸 Houthis claim attack on US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Group spokesman announces warship targeted with 18 ballistic missiles and drone in response to Trump's assault on Yemen that murdered dozens, including many children and women.
We'll not hesitate to target all US warships in Red Sea and Arabian Sea in response to the aggression against our country — Saree (speaking above).
Earlier, Washington warned that attacks on Houthis will CONTINUE, until the group 'loses ability' to 'control passage of ships in Red Sea'.
Further Info:Pentagon Says Operations 'Continue' Overnight Against Yemen's Houthis
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/houthis-claim-ballistic-missile-attack-uss-truman-carrier
Source @IntelRepublic
