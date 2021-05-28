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The Takeover has Already Begun - A Secret Video Reveals All
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73 views • May 28, 2021
Marxist Communism won't look like how it did before. It's more than coincidence that what we see now is straight out of a Communist Handbook in 1966.
By Richard Grannon
Richard Grannon, NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) Master Practitioner, is passionate about helping people defend themselves, get back on their feet, and finally free themselves from narcissistic abuse.
Find more about Richard’s work at:
https://www.spartanlifecoach.com/
By Richard Grannon
Richard Grannon, NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) Master Practitioner, is passionate about helping people defend themselves, get back on their feet, and finally free themselves from narcissistic abuse.
Find more about Richard’s work at:
https://www.spartanlifecoach.com/
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