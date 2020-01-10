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CNN Promotes “Innocent” Iranian Missile Strike, Blames Ukrainian Passenger Plane For Getting Struck
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6 views • January 10, 2020
CNN's Jake Tapper appears confused as to why a Ukrainian plane dared to enter the air space over Iran which lead to Iran allegedly shooting a missile at the passenger jet killing everyone on board. Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
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