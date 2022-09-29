Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Saturn Nazi 5th Reich killing Yellow Dragon Emperor & Proto-Slav races as holocaust COVID bio hazard
27 views
channel image
ChristianRapture
Published 2 months ago |

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022). Satan Lucifer and the Shambhala Illuminati NWO “Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar Abrasax fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” “ascended masters fake light beings” fallen angel devils and their Saturn Draco reptilian chimera fake alien Nazi 5th Reich have created tens of thousands of concentration camp cells to lock up the Yellow Dragon Emperor and Proto-Slav fallen angels’ ethnic groups for Nazi holocaust extermination as COVID Coronavirus fake pandemic bio hazard people. They are creating fake propaganda movies to market their fake COVID19 Coronavirus pandemic excuse to depopulate 99% of the earth’s population. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, because they are attacking with neck pain attacks and genital pain attacks. End of transmission…


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket