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Saturn Nazi 5th Reich killing Yellow Dragon Emperor & Proto-Slav races as holocaust COVID bio hazard
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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34 views • September 29, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022). Satan Lucifer and the Shambhala Illuminati NWO “Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar Abrasax fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” “ascended masters fake light beings” fallen angel devils and their Saturn Draco reptilian chimera fake alien Nazi 5th Reich have created tens of thousands of concentration camp cells to lock up the Yellow Dragon Emperor and Proto-Slav fallen angels’ ethnic groups for Nazi holocaust extermination as COVID Coronavirus fake pandemic bio hazard people. They are creating fake propaganda movies to market their fake COVID19 Coronavirus pandemic excuse to depopulate 99% of the earth’s population. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, because they are attacking with neck pain attacks and genital pain attacks. End of transmission…


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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