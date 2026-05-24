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4yrs ago May 2022 WEF Davos Meeting Volodymyr Zelenskyy Speaks WEF22 World Economic Forum
World Economic Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tp8mcd04D4o
Special Address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine | Davos | #WEF22
May 23 2022
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/05/davos-2022-special-address-by-volodymyr-zelenskyy-president-of-ukraine/