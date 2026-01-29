REALITY HITS WHEN YOU TRY ROBBERY IN THE WRONG PLACE 🥊 [WAIT FOR IT]

Images that went viral this Thursday (22) show a man who tried to rob a store being stopped by locals, in Nova Iguaçu, in the Baixada Fluminense region.





A surveillance camera shows the alleged robber being ejected by store employees, and then, as the man tries to flee on a motorcycle, residents of the area band together to do what, on social media, was called a "massage session" (slaps, punches, and kicks).





No information has been released regarding the police intervention or the man's health status.





In the comments, public reactions highlight public insecurity and concerns about taking the law into their own hands.





Source: https://theworldwatch.com/videos/1610516/really-when-you-try-robbery-in-the-wrong-area/