Watch How Chlorine from Tap Water Gets Absorbed by Your Body

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
:::::::::Chlorine exposure can cause symptoms like burning sensations in the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing. More severe exposure can lead to pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs), nausea, vomiting, skin blisters, and in extreme cases, respiratory failure. The severity of symptoms depends on the concentration and duration of the exposure.
Respiratory and throat symptoms
Burning in the nose, throat, and lungs
Coughing
Chest tightness
Shortness of breath or rapid, shallow breathing
Wheezing
Hoarseness or loss of voice
A feeling of suffocation
Coughing up white or pink fluid
Eye and skin symptoms
Burning in the eyes
Watery eyes (lacrimation)
Blurred vision
Skin pain, redness, or blisters
Other symptoms
Nausea and vomiting, Headache, Dizziness or lightheadedness, and Severe abdominal discomfort.
Severe or delayed symptoms
Respiratory failure
Pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs), which can have a delayed onset of several hours
Corneal burns (on the eye)
Cyanosis (bluish skin discoloration)
Chronic or long-term symptoms
Chronic cough and chest pain, Sore throat, and Reactive airways dysfunction syndrome (a type of chemically-induced asthma).
You can Support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform) by taking care of yourself,friends or family using one of the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.