Gold Star Fathers: Joe Biden Checked His Watch Numerous Times at Dover Air Base

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The Gold Star Fathers told Sean about their time at Dover Air Base when their sons returned home to America on Sunday. The media reported earlier that Joe Biden checked his watch during the return ceremony. Mark Schmitz told Sean Hannity that Biden checked his watch AT LEAST FIVE TIMES during the Dignified Transfer Ceremony honoring the men and women who gave their lives for this country.