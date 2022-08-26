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Lightroom Mobile Presets
PInku8609
PInku8609
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16 views • August 26, 2022

This collection is all about the time when the sun kisses your skin, you hear the calm sound of the ocean and feel the warm sand under your feet. The days of summer where you eat ice cream everyday, watching the surfers catching the waves and enjoying a long day and a warm night with good friends. We transformed these lovely and warm summer vibes into a new mobile preset pack for your smartphone. The set includes a total of 7 new creamy color toning presets (6x color, 1x b/w) that give your photos a warm and soft vintage look with a touch of grain. Below you find some examples! No matter if it's travel, food or lifestyle - you will find a suitable preset for every photo. Editing photos on the phone should be easy and fun. All you need is the Lightroom Mobile App (available for free at the App Store). It's super easy and no Adobe Cloud subscription required. Compatible with both jpeg and RAW files. You can not use the presets in the Lightroom Desktop version, only on the phone. Immediately after purchasing, we will send you the looks via e-mail. Important! You must first download the files on the computer and send the presets to your phone. The installation is easy and you will get a video tutorial. Happy editing!


Click HEre Lightroom Mobile Presets - https://www.digistore24.com/redir/349358/pinkupradhan876/

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mobile presetdnginstagram presetlightroom ccpresetsmobile filtertravel presets
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