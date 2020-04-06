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Viola Moonshape — Feel (Official Video)
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11 views • April 06, 2020
Missing you leads me to drying out
How do you feel now my dear
You are my necessity
All of the time
Video — "Feel"
Performance by Viola Moonshape
Concept and art direction by Brahma
Videography by Pushki Lutz
Filmed in June 2019
Edited by Don
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
Song — "Feel"
Part 1 in F minor
Part 2 in F major
Written, performed, recorded and mixed by Viola Moonshape in April 2019
Mastered by Christofer Stannow @ Cosmos Mastering, Stockholm
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
For instrumentation and signal paths go to
https://soundcloud.com/viola-moonshap...
Making-of stills on https://www.instagram.com/viola_moons...
https://violamoonshape.com
How do you feel now my dear
You are my necessity
All of the time
Video — "Feel"
Performance by Viola Moonshape
Concept and art direction by Brahma
Videography by Pushki Lutz
Filmed in June 2019
Edited by Don
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
Song — "Feel"
Part 1 in F minor
Part 2 in F major
Written, performed, recorded and mixed by Viola Moonshape in April 2019
Mastered by Christofer Stannow @ Cosmos Mastering, Stockholm
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
For instrumentation and signal paths go to
https://soundcloud.com/viola-moonshap...
Making-of stills on https://www.instagram.com/viola_moons...
https://violamoonshape.com
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