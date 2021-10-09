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Archive Footage of Fauci et al Discussing Universal Flu Vaccines, Nov 24 2019
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53 views • October 09, 2021
It wasn't going to happen with just the Seasonal Influenza, they needed something more to up the game. They needed to incentivise by adding more money into the development.
This is just short of the Covid 'Pandemic'... was this their way of upping the game? To panic more to push the development faster and slice off many of the bends and turns of development as you hear Fauci say, it takes for new developments around 5 yrs if everything goes perfect Phase 1 then phase 2 then phase 3 but with these new mRNA drugs they have shortened it not to 5yrs and another 5yrs to gather the data and continue to learn from the data to finally release it onto the public, but rather only 6ths!!
Is this a "Frankenstein" moment? Frankenstein created his monster because he had the science and the technology to do so... but the monster he created for what benefit?
This is just short of the Covid 'Pandemic'... was this their way of upping the game? To panic more to push the development faster and slice off many of the bends and turns of development as you hear Fauci say, it takes for new developments around 5 yrs if everything goes perfect Phase 1 then phase 2 then phase 3 but with these new mRNA drugs they have shortened it not to 5yrs and another 5yrs to gather the data and continue to learn from the data to finally release it onto the public, but rather only 6ths!!
Is this a "Frankenstein" moment? Frankenstein created his monster because he had the science and the technology to do so... but the monster he created for what benefit?
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