Are We At War? Prepping and Mindset

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If we can sift out the background noise and the distractions we can see clearly that the cards are stacked against hardworking, honest and patriotic people. Things are likely to get worse, much worse. Deception is all around us and a good bet is there are no white hats coming.
Correction: I mentioned reading about a very affordable brand of weapon in an article, and I said the users complained the weapons weren't reliable, but what they said and what I meant to say was 'accurate'. I said 'reliable' by mistake. Sorry for the confusion.