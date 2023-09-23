X22 Report Ep 3170b - [DS] Tries To Reverse Public Opinion, Evil Is Knocking, Will You Answer, Will You Fight

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3170b - Sept. 22, 2023

[DS] Tries To Reverse Public Opinion, Evil Is Knocking, Will You Answer, Will You Fight

The [DS] knows they are in trouble, the people realize that there is a two tiered justice system. The [DS] is trying to reverse this by indicting one of their own, this has failed. Trump is showing the people the evil, it is knocking at the door, Trump wants to know if the people will answer and will fight. I do believe this is happening and it build as we get close to the 2024 election.

