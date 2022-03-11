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CHINESE SCOTTSDALE COP THREATENS TO JAIL ME FOR REPORTING ON VEHICLE ACCIDENT! PART 2.
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350 views • March 11, 2022
I observed a vehicle accident in North Scottsdale just south of Pinnacle Peak on Miller in front of a private community entrance. I documented with photos from at least 20 feet away. I then asked one of the drivers in the accident(from several feet away and there was no tape to keep people away)what happened and for a brief statement. I also observed most of the doors of their SUV were open indicating a possible illegal search by police(4th Amendment violation). A few seconds after I asked the question and before the subject could respond, a Scottsdale policeman(asian, 40s, approx 5'7" 160 pds, dark sunglasses)charged at me and shouted "I will throw you in jail if you don't leave the scene immediately." He had his hand on his sidearm in a threatening manner; so I complied and ended the inquiry, scene reporting under duress and threat of false arrest, imprisonment.
NOTE: POLICE OFFICER ON LEFT IS EXTREMELY OBESE AND SHOULD NOT BE ON DUTY, GETTING PAID.
POLICE WORK REQUIRES A HIGH STANDARD OF PHYSICAL FITNESS.
SCOTTSDALE POLICE OFFICER COMMITS FELONY VIOLATION OF US TITLE 18 SECTION 242 & USC 1ST AMENDMENT.
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NOTE: POLICE OFFICER ON LEFT IS EXTREMELY OBESE AND SHOULD NOT BE ON DUTY, GETTING PAID.
POLICE WORK REQUIRES A HIGH STANDARD OF PHYSICAL FITNESS.
SCOTTSDALE POLICE OFFICER COMMITS FELONY VIOLATION OF US TITLE 18 SECTION 242 & USC 1ST AMENDMENT.
_____________________________
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected]
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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