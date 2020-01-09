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Making Best Antibiotic Ever Survival Capsules
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762 views • January 09, 2020
Dear Friends, due to channel/creator "legal jeopardy", stemming from YouTube's recent change in guidelines (of COPPA law), I must vacate YouTube. I encourage you to subscribe to me on BitChute if you like what you see here and would like to make other medicines which can help you and your loved ones. You can find me here: https://www.bitchute.com/ My Channel name is "Magical Hoof" See you there!
This is The Most Powerful Natural Antibiotic Ever – Kills Any Infections in The Body
The basic formula of this powerful tonic dates back to medieval Europe, that is, from the era when people suffered from all sorts of diseases and epidemics.
This master cleansing tonic is actually an antibiotic that kills gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. It has also a powerful antiviral and antifungal formula, increases blood circulation and lymph flow in all parts of the body. This plant-based remedy is the best choice for the fight against candida.
This tonic has helped many people to cure many viral, bacterial, parasitic and fungal diseases and even plague! Its power should most certainly not be underestimated.
It can cure many chronic conditions and diseases. Encourages blood circulation, and purifies blood. This formula has helped millions of people throughout the centuries to fight the most deadliest diseases. The secret is in the powerful combination of high-quality natural and fresh ingredients!
To sum up, this tonic is effective in the treatment of all diseases, successfully strengthens the immune system, acts as an antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal and antiparasitic medicine. Assists in the most severe infections.
Master tonic – Recipe
You may want to wear gloves during the preparation, especially when handling hot peppers, because it is difficult to get the tingling off your hands! Be careful, its smell is very strong, and it may stimulate the sinuses instantly.
Ingredients:
24 oz /700 ml apple cider vinegar (always use organic)
¼ cup finely chopped garlic
¼ cup finely chopped onion
2 fresh peppers, the hottest you can find (be careful with the cleaning – wear gloves!!!)
¼ cup grated ginger
2 tbsp grated horseradish
2 tbsp turmeric powder or 2 pieces of turmeric root
Preparation:
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl, except for the vinegar.
Transfer the mixture to a Mason jar.
Pour in some apple cider vinegar and fill it to the top. It is best if 2/3 of the jar consist of dry ingredients, and fill in the rest with vinegar.
Close well and shake.
Keep the jar in a cool and dry place for 2 weeks. Shake well several times a day.
After 14 days, squeeze well and strain the liquid through a plastic strain. For better results put a gauze over it. Squeeze well so the whole juice comes out.
Use the rest of the dry mixture when cooking.
Your master tonic is ready for use. You do not need to keep the tonic in your fridge. It will last for long.
Extra Tip: You can also use it in the kitchen – mix it with some olive oil and use it as a salad dressing or in your stews.
Dosing:
Caution: The flavor is very strong and hot!
Extra Tip: Eat a slice of orange, lemon or lime after you take the tonic to ease the burning sensation and heat.
Gargle and swallow.
Do not dilute it in water as it will reduce the effect.
Take 1 tablespoon every day to strengthen the immune system and fight cold.
Increase the amount every day until you reach a dose of 1 small glass per day (the size of a liquor glass).
If you struggle against more serious disease or infection, take 1 tablespoon of the tonic 5-6 times a day.
It is safe for pregnant women and children (use small doses!) because the ingredients are all-natural and contain no toxins.
https://www.riseearth.com/2015/01/this-is-most-powerful-natural.html **see pinned comment for more information.
This is The Most Powerful Natural Antibiotic Ever – Kills Any Infections in The Body
The basic formula of this powerful tonic dates back to medieval Europe, that is, from the era when people suffered from all sorts of diseases and epidemics.
This master cleansing tonic is actually an antibiotic that kills gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. It has also a powerful antiviral and antifungal formula, increases blood circulation and lymph flow in all parts of the body. This plant-based remedy is the best choice for the fight against candida.
This tonic has helped many people to cure many viral, bacterial, parasitic and fungal diseases and even plague! Its power should most certainly not be underestimated.
It can cure many chronic conditions and diseases. Encourages blood circulation, and purifies blood. This formula has helped millions of people throughout the centuries to fight the most deadliest diseases. The secret is in the powerful combination of high-quality natural and fresh ingredients!
To sum up, this tonic is effective in the treatment of all diseases, successfully strengthens the immune system, acts as an antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal and antiparasitic medicine. Assists in the most severe infections.
Master tonic – Recipe
You may want to wear gloves during the preparation, especially when handling hot peppers, because it is difficult to get the tingling off your hands! Be careful, its smell is very strong, and it may stimulate the sinuses instantly.
Ingredients:
24 oz /700 ml apple cider vinegar (always use organic)
¼ cup finely chopped garlic
¼ cup finely chopped onion
2 fresh peppers, the hottest you can find (be careful with the cleaning – wear gloves!!!)
¼ cup grated ginger
2 tbsp grated horseradish
2 tbsp turmeric powder or 2 pieces of turmeric root
Preparation:
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl, except for the vinegar.
Transfer the mixture to a Mason jar.
Pour in some apple cider vinegar and fill it to the top. It is best if 2/3 of the jar consist of dry ingredients, and fill in the rest with vinegar.
Close well and shake.
Keep the jar in a cool and dry place for 2 weeks. Shake well several times a day.
After 14 days, squeeze well and strain the liquid through a plastic strain. For better results put a gauze over it. Squeeze well so the whole juice comes out.
Use the rest of the dry mixture when cooking.
Your master tonic is ready for use. You do not need to keep the tonic in your fridge. It will last for long.
Extra Tip: You can also use it in the kitchen – mix it with some olive oil and use it as a salad dressing or in your stews.
Dosing:
Caution: The flavor is very strong and hot!
Extra Tip: Eat a slice of orange, lemon or lime after you take the tonic to ease the burning sensation and heat.
Gargle and swallow.
Do not dilute it in water as it will reduce the effect.
Take 1 tablespoon every day to strengthen the immune system and fight cold.
Increase the amount every day until you reach a dose of 1 small glass per day (the size of a liquor glass).
If you struggle against more serious disease or infection, take 1 tablespoon of the tonic 5-6 times a day.
It is safe for pregnant women and children (use small doses!) because the ingredients are all-natural and contain no toxins.
https://www.riseearth.com/2015/01/this-is-most-powerful-natural.html **see pinned comment for more information.
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