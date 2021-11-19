BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

11 19 21 DURHAM TRUTH sends DEMS into SCREAMSTERROR Pray for PROTECTION
where we go one we go all
where we go one we go all
231 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
320 views • November 19, 2021
http://preparewithandweknow.com/ Now they want to help YOU by giving you $100 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit.
———————————
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> [http://ketowithawk.com/]
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music Zoom Out
Song by Muted
https://artlist.io/album/3401/bleeding-fields

How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/

New Zealand
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CctBbAiQ665I/

Elk Grove board meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqX9LUKe81Q

So-Called ‘Appointed Son Of God’, Leader Of Philippines-Based Megachurch Kingdom Of Jesus Christ, Indicted For Sex Trafficking
https://tinyurl.com/w6aj377u

McCarthy talks about Washington Crossing
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/54168

FDA til 2076
https://t.me/patton6966/965

Pfizer manipulates studies
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2480

Desantis destroys mandates
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2562

Sabatini epic speech
https://t.me/chrisnelsonuncensored/6867

Journalist gets thrown a curve ball in FL
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/53861

People see the MSM lies
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/53869

10 heinous lies about Kyle Rittenhouse debunked: Devine
https://tinyurl.com/scdwz6uj

Health Ranger talk on Smallpox

Donations can be sent via the following:

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow

★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine

★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine

★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine

★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Keywords
weandknow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

Lance D Johnson
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Garrison Vance
Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza&#8217;s mounting death toll nears

Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza’s mounting death toll nears

Lance D Johnson
Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy