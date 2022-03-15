© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why you focus on Ukraine? Italy; Covid; Next Clouds
Follow
0
Share
Report
299 views • March 15, 2022
Prophetic word, given on March the 14th 2022 around 8pm
It speaks about the Ukraine, how the Church should relate to it
A section is on something in Italy.
Then a word about Covid and finally the revealing of ancient mysteries
Scripture:
Matthew 7:13-14;
Matthew 7:21-23/ Matthew 25:1-13
Exodus 14-15:21
Matthew 16:1-4
Matthew 24 / Luke 21
Revelation 6:5-6
Exodus 8:23/ 9:4; 10:22-23; 11:7
Matthew 14:13-21/ Mark 6:34-44/ Luke 9:10-17; John 6:1-14
Exodus 16:35
Deuteronomy 8:3/ Matthew 4:4/ Luke 4:4
Matthew 24:38
Matthew 26:11/ Mark 14:7/ John 12:8
Isaiah 58:7
Psalm 122:6
Matthew 25:14-30
Deuteronomy 1:15
Malachi 3:6/ Hebrews 13:8
John 10:10/ John 8:44
2 Chronicles 16:9/ Zechariah 4:10
Amos 8:11
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/why-you-focus-on-ukraine/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about the Ukraine, how the Church should relate to it
A section is on something in Italy.
Then a word about Covid and finally the revealing of ancient mysteries
Scripture:
Matthew 7:13-14;
Matthew 7:21-23/ Matthew 25:1-13
Exodus 14-15:21
Matthew 16:1-4
Matthew 24 / Luke 21
Revelation 6:5-6
Exodus 8:23/ 9:4; 10:22-23; 11:7
Matthew 14:13-21/ Mark 6:34-44/ Luke 9:10-17; John 6:1-14
Exodus 16:35
Deuteronomy 8:3/ Matthew 4:4/ Luke 4:4
Matthew 24:38
Matthew 26:11/ Mark 14:7/ John 12:8
Isaiah 58:7
Psalm 122:6
Matthew 25:14-30
Deuteronomy 1:15
Malachi 3:6/ Hebrews 13:8
John 10:10/ John 8:44
2 Chronicles 16:9/ Zechariah 4:10
Amos 8:11
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/why-you-focus-on-ukraine/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.