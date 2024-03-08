FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church (Seventh-Day Christians Church). His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. He can be reached at [email protected].





A beautiful video sermon from pastor Craig on how we need to be united with the Holy Spirit. Christ says in Matthew 7:16, 20: Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.





We are known by the fruits of the Holy Spirit as they are mentioned in Galatians 5:22-23.





