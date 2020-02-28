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DARPA, Brains for the Pentagon, Coronavirus China Will Connect Dots to Bill Gates
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51 views • February 28, 2020
Hello friends, Only interested people read the description- Consider for a moment that Bill Gates Foundation is responsible for the Coronavirus and with all the protests in China on the verge of civil war and the relationship with the Gates Foundation and China trade- There were millions protesting with much violence and the virus was the only way to stop the uprising and if the victims connect the dots because Bill Gates did create the virus and had the virus antidote all the while as there are much such genocides in government Military Storage- 'CHEERS', wes 00090
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