© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LTG Michael T Flynn FULL Speech at Jericho March in WDC / LTG Michael T Flynn Discurso COMPLETO en Marcha Jericó en WDC [12-12-20]
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • December 13, 2020
General Michael Flynn and Family Speak at Jericho March in DC 12/12/20, broadcasted live by Right Side Broadcasting NetWork 12:00 PM EST thru their YouTube Channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.