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This vaccine delivery technology was developed in the USA from funding provided by Bill Gates.
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1 view • December 11, 2021
This vaccine delivery technology was developed in the USA from funding provided by Bill Gates.
I remember when I first drew attention to this about 18-months ago I was laughed off as a ‘crazy conspiracy theorist’, but now it is about to be mass manufactured.
If you want ANOTHER laugh, Bill Gates has also funded research into COVERT vaccine delivery systems via mosquitoes, food, and atmospheric(chemtrail) spraying!
I remember when I first drew attention to this about 18-months ago I was laughed off as a ‘crazy conspiracy theorist’, but now it is about to be mass manufactured.
If you want ANOTHER laugh, Bill Gates has also funded research into COVERT vaccine delivery systems via mosquitoes, food, and atmospheric(chemtrail) spraying!
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