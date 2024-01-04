RESTORING INNOCENCE

https://danhappel.com/american-groomer-film/ ~ Traditional families and Christian standards for societal cohesion are under attack by Eugenicists and NWO elite. For what purpose?

The (not so secret) dirty little secret of the global elite is a genocidal and aggressive depopulation agenda meant to radically reduce the human population by 2050. This plan can't succeed until foundational religious and traditional family values are destroyed.

Key to the attack on traditional family values: redefining the role of father, mother, child and the biological necessity for heterosexual relationships for natural procreation; attacking the role of family and importance of societal cohesion.

This attack against traditional mores is advancing ideas that break down long accepted father/mother role models while allowing school administrators and social scientists to attack biological fact with clearly unscientific nonsense.