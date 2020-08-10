Attention Survivalists! Learn how to make CDH4000, a new 4000 ppm Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2) (Dioxido de Cloro) solution

(Disclaimer: Nothing in this video or within these comments should be construed as medical advice, and are for educational purposes only. If possible always seek the advice of a medical professional) In this video I'll show you how to make CDH4000, a new 4000 ppm Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2)(Dioxido de Cloro) solution which has 100s of applications once diluted. From water purification, to sterilization, to wound care antiseptic use, and as demonstrated in Bolivia and other Latin American countries, it can even be used to treat COVID-19 infection. I've personally used it in an IV at 50 to 100 ppm for cellulitis, and as a nebulized solution (for respiratory infections) at up to a 50 ppm concentration. CDH4000 is an essential that should be in every survivalist's Bug-Out bag.