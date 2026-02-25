What Happens When You Take Flat Earth Seriously?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens when you take the ancient shadow experiment that first measured the Earth — and push it to its limits? In this video, we break down the logic behind Eratosthenes' method, apply it to dozens of cities, and test whether the Flat Earth model can survive the math. Spoiler: it can’t.
From: Physics Explained youtube channel