First, Peter Hotez predicted that a wave of potential diseases would "come crashing down" on Trump "on January 21st."
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1914 followers
1
88 views • 4 months ago

First, Peter Hotez predicted that a wave of potential diseases would “come crashing down” on Trump “on January 21st.”

Now, the World Health Organization is conducting an urgent investigation into a deadly “mystery illness” in Africa.

Dubbed “Disease X,” this new disease has left doctors baffled, not knowing what it is, as the illness claims 143 lives in Africa.

The WHO described the outbreak in its latest report, stating: “Panzi health zone in Kwango Province of Democratic Republic of the Congo recorded 406 cases of an undiagnosed disease with symptoms of fever, headache, cough, runny nose and body ache.”

Malaria, which is common in the region, is being considered as a potential contributing factor, but the WHO has noted that “more than one disease” might be responsible for the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Trump takes office in 40 days. What is going on here?

pandemicanothercoming in january
