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How to help build Trump's Wall. This plan will also work for other countries, cities, towns and rm's.
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10 views • December 06, 2019
How to help build Trump's Wall. This plan will also work for other countries, cities, towns and rm's. Can be used for National, State and local advertising campaigns. I Don't own the rights to the Music by Pink Floyd. If you like this video please like, share, and sub, thank you. Feel free to add me on Bitchute under LoveMeSomeKnowledge_ . https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lovemesomeknowledge_/ Thank you.
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