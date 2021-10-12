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Laura-Lynn & Dr. Bryan Ardis - The Most Important COVID-19 Video on this Channel to Date!
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378 views • October 12, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/HospitalProtocols:1
Dr. Bryan Ardis joins us to talk about how hospital protocols in reltation to Covid-19 are affecting patient outcomes. All facts are documented by NIH and government databases. This is the single best interview I've seen to clinch what is happening and provide practical, effective responses to save health, lives, and liberty. U.S.A. --Watch Canada for what is coming here soon if we don't awake and act!
Show Resources:
https://bit.ly/3llKkrP
Odysee Channel Link:
https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
https://thedrardisshow.com
Dr. Bryan Ardis joins us to talk about how hospital protocols in reltation to Covid-19 are affecting patient outcomes. All facts are documented by NIH and government databases. This is the single best interview I've seen to clinch what is happening and provide practical, effective responses to save health, lives, and liberty. U.S.A. --Watch Canada for what is coming here soon if we don't awake and act!
Show Resources:
https://bit.ly/3llKkrP
Odysee Channel Link:
https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
https://thedrardisshow.com
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