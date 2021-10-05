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DOD Docs Prove COVID Vaxx Not Safe or Effective
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302 views • October 05, 2021
Thomas Renz of http://renz-law.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the Pentagon documents that prove the COVID vaccine is neither safe nor effective. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-ai-powered-dod-data-analysis-program-shatters-official-vaccine-narrative-shows-a-d-e-accelerating-in-fully-vaccinated-each-week/
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