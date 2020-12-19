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Strontium Cop — Valhalla 2084 — Official Audio Animatic
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7 views • December 19, 2020
The track “Viking 2084” is an energetic “aggrotech” song with a distinct flair of Scandinavian folk music and rhythmic vocals. Produced by darkwave duo Irving Force and Strontium Cop, it is the first of its kind! Thus, we are proud to introduce an entirely new sub-genre to retrowave — Vikingwave is born! Let us know in the comments below what you think, if anything. The music is based on authentic Viking Age music and includes a live recorded horse-hair lyre — an instrument hailing from the Viking Age known as “talharpa.” We’re excited to find out if retrowave and darkwave fans are ready for an entirely new sound influenced by the distant past.
Stream & Listen 🎵 🎼 ► https://paxino.ma/Valhalla2084
Support me on Bandcamp 💽 ► https://strontiumcop.bandcamp.com
MeWe ► https://mewe.com/p/StrontiumCop
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/StrontiumCop
Instagram ► https://instagram.com/StrontiumCop_
Facebook ► http://facecook.com/StrontiumCop
BitChute ► https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3hGq794AqZAc
℗ & © 2020 PAXONIC Premium ► https://PAXINOMA.com
#Vikingwave #Darkwave #Retrowave
Stream & Listen 🎵 🎼 ► https://paxino.ma/Valhalla2084
Support me on Bandcamp 💽 ► https://strontiumcop.bandcamp.com
MeWe ► https://mewe.com/p/StrontiumCop
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/StrontiumCop
Instagram ► https://instagram.com/StrontiumCop_
Facebook ► http://facecook.com/StrontiumCop
BitChute ► https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3hGq794AqZAc
℗ & © 2020 PAXONIC Premium ► https://PAXINOMA.com
#Vikingwave #Darkwave #Retrowave
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