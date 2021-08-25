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Feds Create Laws to Target, Jail Conservatives Opposing Biden Regime! Stew Peters
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80 views • August 25, 2021
The communist rule of law and Marxist coup that took place in the United States has been used to suppress speech, destroy American exceptionalism, and is now being used as a weapon to destroy freedom-loving, liberty-embracing Patriots, round them up and jail them in internment camps, simply for opposing the Biden regime, questioning COVID measures or disputing the 2020 election.
National File senior reporter, Patrick Howley, joins Stew Peters with a mind-blowing, eye-popping report!
https://rumble.com/vlms26-report-feds-create-laws-to-target-jail-conservatives-opposing-biden-regime.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.NationalFile.com
National File senior reporter, Patrick Howley, joins Stew Peters with a mind-blowing, eye-popping report!
https://rumble.com/vlms26-report-feds-create-laws-to-target-jail-conservatives-opposing-biden-regime.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.NationalFile.com
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