AJ DEPRIEST - ENORMOUS COVID BRIBES TO ALL EDUCATION & HOSPITALS FROM THE US GOVERNMENT

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1380 subscribers
Bribes that buy the government misery and murder of the masses. Anyone taking this money has blood on their hands. They are literally murderers, torturers and accessories to murder and torture.
It would appear the love of money is truly the root of all evil, or at least much of it.